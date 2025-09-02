Gurriel suffered a right knee injury in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, Megan Plain of Fox 10 Phoenix reports.

Gurriel was carted off the field after wiping out in left field in the sixth inning, and it is now understood to be a knee injury. Manager Torey Lovullo said following the game that Gurriel will undergo imaging on his right knee Tuesday and that "it doesn't look great." With less than a month remaining in the 2025 season, it's certainly possible that the injury could prove to be season-ending for the 31-year-old.