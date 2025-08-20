Gurriel went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Guardians.

Gurriel knocked in a run on a groundout in the fourth inning and then singled home a pair in the seventh to give the Diamondbacks a 6-4 lead. He's hit safely in six straight contests while producing 10 RBI over that span. Gurriel owns a .247/.296/.410 slash line with 16 home runs, 69 RBI, a career-high 10 steals and 44 runs scored over 117 games.