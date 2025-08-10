Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Gurriel opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the third and then delivered a walk-off double in the ninth. The outfielder already has four multi-hit efforts over eight games in August, batting .294 (10-for-34) with 11 RBI in that span. Overall, he's at a .249/.294/.410 slash line with 14 home runs, 59 RBI, 38 runs scored and nine steals through 107 games this season.