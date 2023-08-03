Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to San Francisco.

Gurriel doubled in the first inning and scored Arizona's second run on a single, as the Diamondbacks raced to an early 2-0 lead. He was the last D-back to reach second base, as the bats went silent from then on out. Gurriel's stick, however, has been relatively active compared to the rest of the lineup during a three-game sweep by the Giants. He has hits in four consecutive games, going 6-for-15 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. The outburst follows a 10-game stretch during which Gurriel went 2-for-39 (.051).