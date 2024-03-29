Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a home run, three total runs and five total RBI in Thursday's 16-1 rout of the Rockies.

Gurriel put Arizona on the board with his two-run blast to left field in the first inning and contributed to a 14-run explosion in the third with a pair of run-scoring singles. The veteran outfielder belted a career-high 24 homers last season in his first campaign with the Diamondbacks following an unusual prior season during which he batted .291 but went deep just five times over 492 plate appearances. He has a pretty stable batting-average floor and is a strong defensive player, though he's not the most exciting fantasy asset given his lack of speed and non-elite power.