Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in two in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel went 1-for-5 with two RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.
Gurriel provided the go-ahead hit in the fifth inning, a two-run single. The outfielder also logged his eighth steal of the year, which was his first successful theft since June 24 versus the White Sox. The 31-year-old is now at a .247/.296/.402 slash line with 12 home runs, 50 RBI, 35 runs scored, 21 doubles and two triples through 101 contests.
