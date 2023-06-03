Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

Gurriel's two-run double in the first inning gave the Diamondbacks an early lead. It was the third consecutive game with multiple RBI for Gurriel, who's knocked in 10 runs over the last 10 games. His 35 RBI are second on the club behind Christian Walker's 36.