Gurriel went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win against the Nationals.

Gurriel's biggest hit came in the ninth inning, when he tied the score with a solo homer off Washington closer Kyle Finnegan. The veteran outfielder finished with his ninth multi-hit game of the campaign, with the four knocks establishing a season-high mark. Gurriel has been a nice addition for a surprising Arizona squad, posting a .300/.345/.464 slash line along with three homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base through 119 plate appearances.