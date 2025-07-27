default-cbs-image
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

After starting in each of Arizona's last five games, Gurriel will get a break while the Diamondbacks run out a starting outfield of Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll from left to right. Since the All-Star break, Gurriel has gone 5-for-26 with one RBI and one run.

