Gurriel was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs after being hit on the left hand by a pitch, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
An 88.1 mph sinker from Kyle Hendricks caught Gurriel in a bad spot and he let out a scream before walking off the field with the trainer. Hopefully the exit was just precautionary, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if Gurriel needs to undergo X-rays.
