Gurriel exited Friday's game against the Phillies due to left elbow soreness.

Gurriel appeared to have sustained the injury during his at-bat in the top of the seventh inning, per Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com. He's the second Arizona player to leave Friday's game, with catcher Gabriel Moreno leaving in the sixth inning due to a sprained left thumb. Before exiting, Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. He was replaced by Randal Grichuk, who came into the game in right field with Jake McCarthy shifting to left.