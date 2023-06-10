Gurriel (groin) is feeling better and expected to return to the lineup soon, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Gurriel has not been able to play since leaving Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his right groin. There's no guarantee that the outfielder will be able to return Saturday or even this weekend, but it does appear he's not dealing with a serious injury, and it doesn't seem likely he'll be placed on the injured list as long as there's no setback.