Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run, four RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Gurriel's three-run shot in the third inning proved to be the game-winning hit. It was his 15th home run of the season and fourth in the last eight games, during which he's knocked in 10 runs. Gurriel is up to 54 RBI, second on the team behind Christian Walker's 58.