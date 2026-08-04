Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Follow-up appointment Wednesday

Gurriel (adductor) hopes to gain clearance to increase baseball activities at a follow-up appointment Wednesday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Gurriel landed on the 10-day injured list just after the All-Star break with a strained right adductor. He's been doing light activities, but a timetable for his return to action will not become apparent until he ramps things up. With Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) likely to beat Gurriel back from the IL and Lars Nootbaar being acquired via trade, it's unclear that Gurriel's role will look like upon his return.