Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over the Reds.

Gurriel has taken advantage of runners on base the last week and has multiple RBI in four consecutive games, knocking in 10 over that stretch. He also extended a hit streak to nine games, during which he's 12-for-36 (.333) with four home runs and 17 RBI. For the season, Gurriel is up to 18 homers and 76 RBI over 120 games.