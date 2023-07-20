Gurriel is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Atlanta.
It looks to be a routine day of rest for Gurriel after he drove in a pair of runs in Wednesday's victory over Atlanta. Dominic Canzone will be the designated hitter Thursday.
