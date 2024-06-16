Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Gurriel will receive a routine day off after he had started in each of Arizona's last seven games. Jake McCarthy will shift over from his usual spot in right field to cover left field in Gurriel's stead.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Lifts ninth homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting day off•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in two straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Good to go Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Scratched Saturday•