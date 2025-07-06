Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Arizona will go with a starting outfield of Jake McCarthy, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll from left to right while Gurriel receives his first day off since June 22. Gurriel had started in each of the last 12 games, batting .224 with two home runs, one stolen base, six RBI and six runs during that stretch.
