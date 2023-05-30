Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 7-5 win against Colorado.
Gurriel popped a solo shot in the fourth inning to account for Arizona's final run of the game. The long ball was his eighth this month after he went deep just once over 26 contests through the end of April. Gurriel has reached base via hit or walk in 22 of his past 23 games and is batting a robust .368 (32-for-87) with a 9:14 BB:K over that span.
