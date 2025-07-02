Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Gurriel stretched Arizona's lead to 6-2 in the fifth inning. The outfielder has homered in each of the last two contests to break out of a 15-game power drought. For the season, he's up to 12 long balls, 44 RBI, 29 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a .722 OPS across 79 games in a near-everyday role in left field.