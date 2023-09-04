Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

Gurriel has homered twice over the first three games of September, and all three of his hits this month have gone for extra bases. The veteran outfielder hit a strong .286 in August and is continuing that trend into the final month of the campaign. For the season, he's at a .254/.304/.468 slash line with 22 homers, 71 RBI, 56 runs scored and four stolen bases through 122 contests.