Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 win over Colorado.

Gurriel finished off the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth inning. It was the outfielder/DH's fourth home run in 10 games, during which he's slashing .306/.375/.750 with eight extra-base hits, seven RBI and six runs. The middle months of the summer were not kind to Gurriel, who batted .174 during June and July, but he's righted himself in time for the Diamondbacks' playoff push.