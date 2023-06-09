Gurriel (groin) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Detroit.
Gurriel hasn't played since exiting Sunday's game versus Atlanta with right groin tightness. There's been no indication to this point that he could need a trip to the injured list, but clearly we're getting to that point where it's a possibility. Corbin Carroll will play left field Friday.
