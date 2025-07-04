Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 7-2 loss to San Francisco.

Gurriel had one of just three hits the Diamondbacks mustered off Giants lefty Robbie Ray. He had hits in all four games of the series against San Francisco -- including two home runs -- and the double extended a hit streak to five contests overall. Gurriel is tied for third on the club with 16 doubles and sports a .251/.299/.422 line over 81 games.