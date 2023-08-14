Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.
Gurriel was brought into the game as a pinch hitter for catcher Jose Herrera in the seventh inning and stayed in as the left fielder after swatting a game-tying blast. Through 11 games in August, Gurriel has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with four homers and six RBI. He's up to 19 long balls on the year while adding 63 RBI, 47 runs scored, three stolen bases, 25 doubles, two triples and a .258/.307/.473 slash line over 105 contests.
