Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 12-4 win over the Dodgers.

Gurriel knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning then homered in the sixth to plate another two runs. The outfielder continued to hit in July after a highly productive June. Since June 1, Gurriel is 35-for-105 (.333) with six home runs, 20 RBI and eight additional runs scored over 28 games.