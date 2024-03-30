Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Gurriel went deep for a second straight game to start the season, hitting the first of back-to-back home runs in the first inning. After a production dip in 2022 while with Toronto, Gurriel has found a home in the desert. After his bounce-back season in 2023, the Diamondbacks inked him to a three-year deal. He'll toggle between left field and DH while batting mostly third in a lineup that's already scored 23 runs.