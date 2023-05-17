Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings loss to the Athletics.

Gurriel clubbed his second home run in as many days and has seven for the season. The outfielder reached base safely for a 13th consecutive game and is having a strong comeback season in the desert with a line of .312/.376/.553 over 157 plate appearances.