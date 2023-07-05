Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Gurriel hit the second of back-to-back homers in the fourth inning. It was the third home run over the last five games for the newly minted All Star, and Gurriel's 14th for the season. He has hits in five of the last six games following a 5-for-58 (.138) over 14 contests.