Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

Gurriel stretched the Diamondbacks' lead to 5-0 with one of two homers in the third inning. The outfielder has looked good lately, going 9-for-27 (.333) with five extra-base hits and a 6:3 BB:K over his last seven contests. That surge has him up to a .227/.271/.442 slash line with eight homers, 29 RBI, 19 runs scored, 11 doubles, one triple and a stolen base over 44 games this season. Gurriel typically hits for a higher average, having never finished below .261 in a full season, so it's fair to expect him to continue trending upward, especially since he's sporting a career-best 12.2 percent strikeout rate.