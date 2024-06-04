Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 win over San Francisco.

Gurriel led off the second inning with a home run, his eighth of the season, to give Arizona an early lead. It was the second consecutive game in which he homered in his first plate appearance. The outfielder has a modest six-game hit streak, going 6-for-24 during that stretch.