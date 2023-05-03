Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two additional runs and two walks during Wednesday's 12-7 win against the Rangers.
The veteran outfielder walked just once in his first 83 plate appearances of the season, but he's been a bit more patient of late with six free passes in his past eight contests. Gurriel has a .276/.325/.419 slash line with two home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs and one stolen base through 28 games.
