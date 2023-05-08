Gurriel went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, four RBI and four runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Nationals.

Gurriel was excellent from the No. 6 spot in the order, but all of his production went to waste with a late blown lead. He delivered a solo shot in the second inning and a three-run blast in the fifth. The 29-year-old has four homers over his last three games after hitting just one long ball in April. The veteran is slashing .310/.363/.522 with 19 RBI, 21 runs scored, seven doubles, one triple and a stolen base through 30 contests this season.