Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Ignites improbable comeback
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.
Gurriel's ninth-inning home run was the spark for a seven-run inning that led to the Diamondbacks' comeback from a six-run deficit. The homer was Gurriel's ninth of the season and first in 13 contests. The blast also extended his hit streak to 11 games, during which he's gone 16-for-42 (.381) with three extra-base hits, four walks, two steals and three runs scored.
