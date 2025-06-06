Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta.

Gurriel's ninth-inning home run was the spark for a seven-run inning that led to the Diamondbacks' comeback from a six-run deficit. The homer was Gurriel's ninth of the season and first in 13 contests. The blast also extended his hit streak to 11 games, during which he's gone 16-for-42 (.381) with three extra-base hits, four walks, two steals and three runs scored.