Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Gurriel's two-run blast in the third was his fifth home run over the last 10 games, tying his output from last season over 121 games while battling a wrist injury for the Blue Jays. Despite the lower-than-expected production in 2022, the Diamondbacks were confident he'd rebound when taking him on in the Daulton Varsho deal. Offseason surgery appears to have been what was needed, as Gurriel is hitting .309/.371/.537 with six home runs and 23 RBI through 37 games.