Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Phillies.

Gurriel supplied the Diamondbacks their only two runs of Saturday's loss on a two-run homer off Carlos Hernandez in the seventh inning. Gurriel has logged two hits or more in three of his last four games, and over that span he has gone 8-for-14 with three runs scored, one home run and three RBI.