Gurriel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Padres.

Gurriel has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, going 10-for-37 (.270) with three homers in that span. He didn't start Friday, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and delivered with his ninth long ball of the campaign. The outfielder has added 37 RBI, 29 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .239/.282/.399 slash line over 252 plate appearances.