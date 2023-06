Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over Colorado.

A listless Diamondbacks offense couldn't get much going against Rockies right-hander Connor Seabold until Gurriel hooked a two-run double in the sixth inning that ignited a comeback win. He's enjoying a bounce back season in the desert, leading Arizona in slugging (.546) and second in RBI (33).