Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Astros.

Gurriel has gone just 2-for-12 over three games since shaking off a minor shoulder issue. The steal was his fifth of the season, one shy of his career high from 2019. The outfielder has been a fairly steady hitter this year with a .260/.308/.461 slash line, 24 home runs, 81 RBI, 65 runs scored, 34 doubles and two triples over a career-high 144 contests.