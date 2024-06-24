Gurriel went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.
Gurriel returned to action after sitting out Saturday with minor elbow soreness. Sunday's two-hit outing gives the outfielder five consecutive games with multiple hits. He's 10-for-21 (.476) with nine singles and one home run during that stretch.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Avoids serious injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits game with elbow soreness•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting rest Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Lifts ninth homer•