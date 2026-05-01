Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest against the Cubs.
Gurriel has started to heat up with multiple hits in three of his last four games, but he'll get some rest as the Diamondbacks open a series at Wrigley Field. Jorge Barrosa will cover left field and bat ninth.
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