Gurriel is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Dominic Fletcher will start in left field and bat sixth with right-hander Josiah Gray on the mound for Washington. Alek Thomas is in center and Pavin Smith is in right. Corbin Carroll (knee) is taking a turn at designated hitter.
