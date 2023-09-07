Gurriel is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Cubs.

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' rout of the Rockies on Wednesday, but he'll grab some rest during Thursday's series opener at Wrigley Field. Tommy Pham, Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll are starting across the outfield and Pavin Smith will fill the DH role.