Gurriel was removed from the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 29-year-old was initially slated to serve as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was instead a late scratch with Christian Walker cleared to return after sitting out Saturday with food poisoning. Gurriel started the previous nine games and figures to be back in the lineup Tuesday in Washington.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Drives in two more•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Lifts offense in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Goes deep in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Sits out series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Collects four hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers again•