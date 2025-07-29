Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.
Gurriel has gone 4-for-12 over the past three games but is without an extra-base hit since July 9 and has a .658 OPS through 20 games this month. Jake McCarthy will instead start in left field and bat sixth versus Detroit righty Casey Mize.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Exiting starting nine Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Getting Sunday off•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Hits in five straight•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Goes yard again Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks 11th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of Sunday's lineup•