Gurriel is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.

Gurriel has gone 4-for-12 over the past three games but is without an extra-base hit since July 9 and has a .658 OPS through 20 games this month. Jake McCarthy will instead start in left field and bat sixth versus Detroit righty Casey Mize.

