Gurriel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Gurriel will hit the bench after making 12 straight starts, and he posted a .320/.333/.600 slash line with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI during that span. Jake McCarthy will receive a start in left field Sunday.
