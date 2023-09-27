Gurriel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the White Sox due to left shoulder discomfort, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
It's not clear when or how the injury occurred, but Gurriel must be in some real pain in order to ask out of the lineup as the Diamondbacks fight for their playoff lives. Jake McCarthy entered the lineup in Gurriel's place.
