Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-4 win over the Cubs.

Gurriel had gone seven games without a homer, though he has swatted four of them in September and 24 on the year. It's been a solid month for the outfielder, who is hitting .294 (15-for-51) with nine RBI over his last 14 contests. For the year, he's at a .258/.308/.474 slash line with 77 RBI, 63 runs scored and four stolen bases across 133 games.