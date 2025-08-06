Gurriel went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Gurriel opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the first inning and repeated the feat in the eighth to tie the game at 5-5. He had gone over a month without a homer, batting a modest .235 (23-for-98) during his 24-game power drought. He also had just seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple) and eight RBI in that span. Gurriel is up to 14 homers, 56 RBI, 37 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .249/.296/.412 slash line through 104 games this season.