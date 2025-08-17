Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Productive output in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gurriel went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Rockies.
Gurriel provided solid production on the margins Saturday, driving in three runs without the benefit of an extra-base hit. The left fielder has now posted a trio of three-RBI performances dating back to Aug. 9.
